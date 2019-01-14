Tens of thousands remain without power after winter storm - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Tens of thousands remain without power after winter storm

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Tens of thousands remain without power and dozens of schools have canceled classes after a deadly winter blast.

The storm hit the Midwest and mid-Atlantic region Friday, dumping more than a foot (30 centimeters) of snow across parts of Missouri. Authorities say at least three died in Missouri and two in Kansas on snow-covered roads.

Kansas City Power & Light says more than 45,000 customers still had no power Monday morning.

School closings also were widespread in the Kansas City and St. Louis area. The University of Missouri's flagship campus in Columbia says its campus will remain closed Monday, after Friday afternoon classes also were canceled.

In Columbia, snow also collapsed the roof of a dog training and event center. No one was inside the Columbia Canine Sports Center at the time.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.