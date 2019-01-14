CJHS Cheer Team finishes first in state - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

CJHS Cheer Team finishes first in state

Carterville cheerleaders pick up trash in Hamilton Co. Carterville cheerleaders pick up trash in Hamilton Co.

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- The Carterville community is celebrating a couple of big wins for the Unit 5 School District cheerleading teams.

Friday night the Carterville Junior High cheer team was recognized for winning the state championship recently. It's the first time the Junior High has placed first in the state competition. The high school team was also honored for finishing second in state.

Those girls are also being recognized on social media for their actions after games. The cheerleaders started a tradition last year that they pick up all the trash left in the stands by fans at home and away games.

The actions caught the attention of fans in Hamilton County recently, who were impressed by the gesture.

