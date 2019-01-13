Family members gather search party for missing man

JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. -- The search continues for 42-year-old Shawn Murphy who went missing from Arrowhead Lake Campground in December.
FRANKLIN CO. Ill. -- Police are investigating the death of a woman in Zeigler.
CARBONDALE -- More than a hundred volunteers spent Saturday morning at the Carbondale Boys and Girls Club, cleaning and painting.
TAMMS, Ill. -- Illinois State Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead with gunshot wounds.
JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. -- Shawn Murphy was last seen on December 12 at Arrowhead Lake Campground. William Stark, the city's police chief, says he lives at the campsite with a roommate, who was the last person to see him alive that morning.
HERRIN -- In this week's Unsung Hero, some Williamson County Police Officer's are being praised by one family after receiving an unexpected gift.
There are big plans on the horizon for the Grand Theater in Du Quoin The theater has entertained many visitors since it opened in the early 1900's.
WSIL -- Local jails aren't receiving any money for housing federal inmates because of the government shutdown.
HARRISBURG, Ill. -- The lawyer for a Saline County murder suspect asks for a mental fitness examination.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Leaders will open a warming center in town next week, but it will not be at the originally approved location.
