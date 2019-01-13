Local business to cater inauguration in Springfield

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A local restaurant is helping Illinois' 43rd governor celebrate his inauguration in Springfield.

17th Street Barbecue was asked by J.B. Pritzker's team to cater Monday night's dinner at the State Fair exposition hall.

Co-owner Amy Mills said they'll be serving 6,000 servings of their famous brisket and pulled pork sliders.

Mills said figuring out the best time to smoke the brisket and pork butt is the trickiest part.

"We will be starting them late in the night and will be driving while they are cooking so everything is as fresh as possible," said Mills.

Four years ago, 17th Street also cooked for Governor Rauner's party. Mills says they are excited to represent southern Illinois for a second time in Springfield.