IDOT monitoring roads as temperatures drop

WSIL -- Temperatures will drop below freezing Sunday night, but the Illinois Department of Transportation says pre-treated roads should prevent ice.

"We think we have enough residual salt on the pavement right now that should prevent any freeze problems or black ice," said IDOT spokesperson Keith Miley.

Miley added that the department will respond immediately if the roads become hazardous, despite their preparations.

During this weekend's winter weather, IDOT had more than 150 crews out to clear the roads. Miley said the best thing you can do in winter weather is drive slowly and with patience.  

