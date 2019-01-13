Chicago mayor proposes reforms after alderman is charged - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago mayor proposes reforms after alderman is charged

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is proposing far-reaching ethics reforms for the City Council in the wake of a federal attempted-extortion charge filed this month against a powerful alderman.

A Sunday statement from the mayor's office doesn't mention Ed Burke directly. But several suggested changes directly address City Council duties Burke allegedly manipulated to squeeze fast-food company executives.

Emanuel's proposals include requiring that aldermen fully explain why they'd want construction-related permits denied. Conflict-of-interest rules also would be tightened.

The City Council would have to approve the changes, which haven't yet been formally introduced.

Prosecutors say Burke told the executives who were seeking remodeling permits that they'd get them only if they became clients of his law firm. Burke denies any wrongdoing.

Emanuel has ordered an outside audit of a $100 million-per-year workers' compensation fund that was controlled by Burke.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.