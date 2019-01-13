Man accused in death of girl, 4, who spilled juice on Xbox

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) - Prosecutors say they'll seek a life sentence for a suburban Chicago man accused of beating a 4-year-old girl to death after she spilled juice on an Xbox video console.

The Chicago Tribune cites prosecutors as saying "heinous" circumstances justify the sentence for 19-year-old Johnathan Fair, of Waukegan, if he's convicted of first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend's daughter, Skylar Mendez.

Lake County prosecutors say Fair was babysitting Skylar last month when she was fatally injured. Fair brought her to a hospital and initially claimed she'd fallen. She died a few days later.

Defense attorney Sam Amirante told The Associated Press Sunday that he's confident his client will eventually be acquitted.

A grand jury indicted Fair Wednesday. Prosecutors announced their intentions on sentencing Thursday.

Fair's arraignment is Feb. 17.

