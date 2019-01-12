Lieutenant Governor-elect Stratton visits Carbondale - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Lieutenant Governor-elect Stratton visits Carbondale

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE, Ill.  -- More than a hundred volunteers spent Saturday morning at the Carbondale Boys and Girls Club cleaning and painting. 

The event was part of Governor-elect J.B. Pritzker and Lieutenant Governor-elect Juliana Stratton's "Day of Service." The two traveled across the state Saturday to participate in different service opportunities as a way to kick off their inaugural weekend. Stratton spent part of her day in Carbondale. 

"I just think it's a way for everyone to come together and give back to their community and just show what Illinoisans are really about, and that is making sure that we build up our communities," said Stratton. 

J.B. Pritzker will take office as Governor on Monday in Springfield.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.