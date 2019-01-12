Lieutenant Governor-elect Stratton visits Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- More than a hundred volunteers spent Saturday morning at the Carbondale Boys and Girls Club cleaning and painting.

The event was part of Governor-elect J.B. Pritzker and Lieutenant Governor-elect Juliana Stratton's "Day of Service." The two traveled across the state Saturday to participate in different service opportunities as a way to kick off their inaugural weekend. Stratton spent part of her day in Carbondale.

"I just think it's a way for everyone to come together and give back to their community and just show what Illinoisans are really about, and that is making sure that we build up our communities," said Stratton.

J.B. Pritzker will take office as Governor on Monday in Springfield.