ISP investigates homicide in Alexander County

TAMMS, Ill. -- Illinois State Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead with gunshot wounds.

Friday, the Alexander County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call of a subject with a gunshot wound at a residence.

When deputies arrived, they found 48 year-old Stacy Carter-Gonzales had died from her injuries.

Illinois State Police are asking anyone who may have information about the homicide to contact ISP District 13 at (618) 542-2171.