ISP investigates homicide in Alexander County - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

ISP investigates homicide in Alexander County

Posted: Updated:

TAMMS, Ill. -- Illinois State Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead with gunshot wounds. 

Friday, the Alexander County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call of a subject with a gunshot wound at a residence. 

When deputies arrived, they found 48 year-old Stacy Carter-Gonzales had died from her injuries.

Illinois State Police are asking anyone who may have information about the homicide to contact ISP District 13 at (618) 542-2171. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.