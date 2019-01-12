Death investigation in Zeigler - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Death investigation in Zeigler

Posted: Updated:

FRANKLIN CO., Ill. -- Police are investigating the death of a woman in Zeigler. 

Zeigler Police Chief Ben Burkhamer says the woman was found unresponsive at Desel's Mud Ranch Saturday morning. 

The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to Herrin Hospital where she was pronounced dead. 

The Williamson County Coroner said an autopsy will be preformed Monday afternoon.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.