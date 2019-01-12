Danville teen arrested in apparent strangulation death - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Danville teen arrested in apparent strangulation death

DANVILE, Ill. (AP) - Police in the Eastern Illinois community of Danville have arrested an 18-year-old man in the slaying of a woman whose body was found in a motel room earlier this month.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports that Danville police detectives arrested Henry D. Graham of Danville on Friday afternoon on a first-degree murder charge in the death of 29-year-old Tara Jackson of St. Joseph.

On Jan. 3, the woman's body was found in a Danville motel after having apparently been strangled. Police determined that Jackson and Graham knew each other but have not provided any details about why they believe Graham killed her.

Graham is being held without bond and scheduled to appear in court on Sunday. It could not be immediately determined if he's retained an attorney.

