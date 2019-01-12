Former US Attorney in Southern Illinois arrested for DUI - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) - The former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Illinois has been arrested on a DUI charge for the second time in less than two years.

The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports that police in Edwardsville stopped 55-year-old Stephen Wigginton of Troy on New Year's Eve and arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence.

In May 2017, Wigginton was arrested on charges of drunken driving, leaving the scene of a crash and failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash. He pleaded guilty to the DUI charge the other charges were dismissed.

The Madison County State's Attorney's office says that because Wigginton worked there part-time before serving as U.S. Attorney from 2010 to 2015 the most recent case will be referred to a special prosecutor.

