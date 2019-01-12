Man charged in double homicide in St. Louis suburb - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man charged in double homicide in St. Louis suburb

KINLOCH, Mo. (AP) - A 21-year-old man is facing two counts of first-degree murder in a double homicide in the St. Louis suburb of Kinloch.

Darren Thomas Jr., of Bellefontaine Neighbors, was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree murder and nine other charges stemming from a double killing last month.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Thomas is being held without bond.

He is charged in the deaths of 39-year-old Richard Berry and 21-year-old Destiny Howard. Police say they were shot to death Dec. 17 as part of a carjacking.

A 3-year-old child and another woman in the car were not hurt.

Police say Jackson stole the vehicle after the shooting.

Online court records do not show an attorney for Thomas.

