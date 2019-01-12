Man charged in double homicide in St. Louis suburb

KINLOCH, Mo. (AP) - A 21-year-old man is facing two counts of first-degree murder in a double homicide in the St. Louis suburb of Kinloch.

Darren Thomas Jr., of Bellefontaine Neighbors, was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree murder and nine other charges stemming from a double killing last month.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Thomas is being held without bond.

He is charged in the deaths of 39-year-old Richard Berry and 21-year-old Destiny Howard. Police say they were shot to death Dec. 17 as part of a carjacking.

A 3-year-old child and another woman in the car were not hurt.

Police say Jackson stole the vehicle after the shooting.

Online court records do not show an attorney for Thomas.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.