Illinois event to simulate homelessness, raise awareness

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) - Residents of a central Illinois city can glimpse what it's like for those whose only shelter is their car while raising money for a group that supports homeless people.

The Pantagraph reports that the third annual Night In A Car homelessness simulation will be held in February at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington.

The program organized by the Home Sweet Home Ministries and Trinity Lutheran highlights difficulties faced by homeless people who sleep in their cars by having participants do just that for a night.

Participants are asked to raise $1,000 per car. Last year's event raised more than $47,000 for Home Sweet Home, which provides services for the homeless.

Home Sweet Home CEO Mary Ann Pullin says up to 250 people are homeless on any given night in Bloomington-Normal.

