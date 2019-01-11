Big plans on the horizon for the Grand Theater in Du Quoin - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Big plans on the horizon for the Grand Theater in Du Quoin

DU QUOIN, ILL -- There are big plans on the horizon for the Grand Theater in Du Quoin

The theater has entertained many visitors since it opened in the early 1900s.

Du Quoin Mayor, Guy Alongi, says the theater stopped showing movies in 2015.

The Grand was recently sold to a business owner from Texas.

The mayor  is working with the new owner to save a piece of history, and fill a need in the community. 

Mayor Alongi says the new owner hopes to keep the original styling, while updating the facility enough to function as an event center.

