Lawyer: R. Kelly denies all sexual misconduct allegations

CHICAGO (AP) - An attorney for R. Kelly says the R&B star denies all allegations of sexual misconduct, including those made in a recent documentary.

In an interview Friday, attorney Steve Greenberg portrayed Kelly as a victim of the Lifetime documentary called "Surviving R. Kelly."

Kelly has been dogged for years by allegations of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls. The documentary revisited old allegations and brought new ones into the spotlight.

Greenberg says Kelly never knowingly had sex with a minor, never sexually abused any woman, and never held anyone against her will.

Greenberg also harshly criticized a Chicago prosecutor for asking that potential victims come forward.

Lifetime did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

