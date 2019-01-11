Lawyer for man accused of killing wife asks for mental fitness exam

WSIL -- Local jails aren't receiving any money for housing federal inmates because of the government shutdown.
HARRISBURG, Ill. -- The lawyer for a Saline County murder suspect asks for a mental fitness examination.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Leaders will open a warming center in town next week, but it will not be at the originally approved location.
PULASKI CO., Ill. -- Multiple agencies are searching for a suspect who fired shots at a vehicle on Mounds Road off of Interstate 57.
ALEXANDER CO., -- Illinois State Police have an investigation underway south of Tamms.
JACKSON CO., Ill. -- Multiple communities are asking drivers to move their cars off of snow routes.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- A service used by many counties in our area to warn residents of alerts will now cost taxpayers
DU QUOIN, Ill. -- Firefighters from several agencies including Du Quoin, Christopher, and Dowell battled a house fire on South Mulberry Street after 6:30 p.m.
WSIL -- A new study analyzing users' Facebook posts during the 2016 election season identified the age group sharing many of those fake stories is people over 65.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- If you're driving through Mt. Vernon Saturday and notice emergency vehicles throughout the area, do not be alarmed.
