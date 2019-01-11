Warming center moving locations in Carbondale - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Warming center moving locations in Carbondale

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Leaders will open a warming center in town next week, but it will not be at the originally approved location.

The city council approved opening the center on East Main Street near Hunan restaurant.

Some businesses and community members spoke out against that location.

Leaders now say they've done more research and plan to open the center in the 700 block of East College Street.

An exact first day for the center hasn't been determined.    

Paid employees and volunteers will run the center from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.through April 1.
    
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.