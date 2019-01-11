Warming center moving locations in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Leaders will open a warming center in town next week, but it will not be at the originally approved location.

The city council approved opening the center on East Main Street near Hunan restaurant.

Some businesses and community members spoke out against that location.

Leaders now say they've done more research and plan to open the center in the 700 block of East College Street.

An exact first day for the center hasn't been determined.

Paid employees and volunteers will run the center from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.through April 1.



