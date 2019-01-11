Search underway for suspect who fired gun at vehicle - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Search underway for suspect who fired gun at vehicle

PULASKI CO., Ill. -- Multiple agencies are searching for a suspect who fired shots at a vehicle on Mounds Road off of Interstate 57.

Investigators say the person in that car ended up crashing into a creek trying to escape the gunfire.

The suspect then took off running.

The Mound City police chief tells News 3 more information will be released once that suspect is taken into custody.
 

