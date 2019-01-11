ISP investigation underway in Alexander County

PULASKI CO., Ill. -- Multiple agencies are searching for a suspect who fired shots at a vehicle on Mounds Road off of Interstate 57.
PULASKI CO., Ill. -- Multiple agencies are searching for a suspect who fired shots at a vehicle on Mounds Road off of Interstate 57.
ALEXANDER CO., -- Illinois State Police have an investigation underway south of Tamms.
ALEXANDER CO., -- Illinois State Police have an investigation underway south of Tamms.
JACKSON CO., Ill. -- Multiple communities are asking drivers to move their cars off of snow routes.
JACKSON CO., Ill. -- Multiple communities are asking drivers to move their cars off of snow routes.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- A service used by many counties in our area to warn residents of alerts will now cost taxpayers
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- A service used by many counties in our area to warn residents of alerts will now cost taxpayers
DU QUOIN, Ill. -- Firefighters from several agencies including Du Quoin, Christopher, and Dowell battled a house fire on South Mulberry Street after 6:30 p.m.
DU QUOIN, Ill. -- Firefighters from several agencies including Du Quoin, Christopher, and Dowell battled a house fire on South Mulberry Street after 6:30 p.m.
WSIL -- A new study analyzing users' Facebook posts during the 2016 election season identified the age group sharing many of those fake stories is people over 65.
WSIL -- A new study analyzing users' Facebook posts during the 2016 election season identified the age group sharing many of those fake stories is people over 65.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- If you're driving through Mt. Vernon Saturday and notice emergency vehicles throughout the area, do not be alarmed.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- If you're driving through Mt. Vernon Saturday and notice emergency vehicles throughout the area, do not be alarmed.
WSIL -- The partial government shutdown will become the longest in U.S. history unless the government reopens this weekend.
WSIL -- The partial government shutdown will become the longest in U.S. history unless the government reopens this weekend.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- The City of Mt. Vernon will distribute more than $213,000 over five years to the historic Granada Theatre.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- The City of Mt. Vernon will distribute more than $213,000 over five years to the historic Granada Theatre.
JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. -- Shawn Murphy was last seen on December 12 at Arrowhead Lake Campground. William Stark, the city's police chief, says he lives at the campsite with a roommate, who was the last person to see him alive that morning.
JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. -- Shawn Murphy was last seen on December 12 at Arrowhead Lake Campground. William Stark, the city's police chief, says he lives at the campsite with a roommate, who was the last person to see him alive that morning.