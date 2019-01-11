Indiana man charged in mechanic's death outside auto shop

CHICAGO (AP) - An Indiana man who allegedly ran over and killed a mechanic outside a Chicago auto shop told police he did it following an argument over $100.

Twenty-nine-year-old Keith Watley of East Chicago faces a first-degree murder charge in Monday's death of 22-year-old Carlos Posadas. He's being held without bond at the Cook County Jail.

Prosecutors say Watley got into an argument Sunday that turned physical about money Posadas said Watley owed him for doing auto work.

Court documents say Watley told police they had argued over $100 and that "he kind of snapped."

Watley and Posadas were working Monday on separate cars outside an AutoZone store on Chicago's South Side when Watley allegedly drove his pickup truck into Posadas, pinning him against a car before driving over him.

