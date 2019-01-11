Jackson County communities remind drivers about snow routes - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Jackson County communities remind drivers about snow routes

Posted:

JACKSON CO., Ill. -- Multiple communities are asking drivers to move their cars off of snow routes.

Murphysboro's routes are below:

1) Walnut Street in it's entirety
2) N. 11th St from Walnut to N. 14th St.
3) N. 6th St from Lucier Street to 2nd St
4) St Rt 13 from Walnut St to Industrial Park Rd
5) Business St Rt 13 from Walnut St to Bridge St
6) 10th St from Mulberry St to Hanson St
7) 22nd St from Illinois Ave to Division St
8) Division St from 22nd St to 23rd St
9) 23rd St from Illinois Ave to Division St
10) Commercial Ave from 23rd St to the water treatment plant
11) Commercial Ave from 20th St to 23rd St
12) Shoemaker Dr from 20th St to Bridge St
13) Bridge St from its intersection with Shoemaker Dr to Walnut St via *th St
14) Illinois Ave from 6th St to 22nd St
15) Gartside St from 14th St to 22nd St
16) 20thst from Illinois Ave to the southern limits of the city
17) 16th St from Walnut st to Harry Ray Dr
18) 7th St from Lucier St to Walnut St


You can see a map of Carbondale's snow routes on the city website.
 

