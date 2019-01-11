Disputed Kentucky House race centers on 17 absentee ballots - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Disputed Kentucky House race centers on 17 absentee ballots

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Republican-dominated board of Kentucky lawmakers investigating a Democrat's election by a one-vote margin has obtained 17 unopened absentee ballots from the local county clerk's office.

Republican DJ Johnson lost to Democrat Jim Glenn by one vote in the November election. Johnson has asked the Republican-dominated House of Representatives for a recount. His lawyers have focused on 17 absentee ballots that were not counted for various reasons.

Wednesday, a police officer took those ballots from the Daviess County clerk's office and put them in a safe in the House clerk's office. Glenn's lawyer said the process has tainted the evidence and those ballots cannot be considered.

House Republican Caucus chief of staff David Floyd said none of the ballots have been altered.

