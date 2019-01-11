Missouri braces for winter storm to hit the region - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri braces for winter storm to hit the region

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Some government offices, universities and public schools in Missouri are closing early and airports are canceling flights in advance of a winter storm.

The National Weather Service says the storm will stretch from the nation's capital to Colorado. The heaviest hit area will include St. Louis, Jefferson City and Columbia, where a winter storm warning is in effect. Forecasts call for 8 inches or more in some areas.

The University of Missouri's flagship campus in Missouri and St. Louis University shutdown Friday afternoon, along with numerous public schools.

St. Louis Lambert International Airport spokesman Jeff Lea says that airlines are canceling dozens of flights that were expected to take off or land through Saturday morning. Jefferson City officials also announced plans to close city offices early.

