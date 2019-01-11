Teacher in Springfield suburb faces child porn charges - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Teacher in Springfield suburb faces child porn charges

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (AP) - An English teacher at a suburban high school near Springfield is facing charges alleging he received and distributed child pornography.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Logan-Rogersville High School teacher Matthew McCroskey was charged Thursday.

A criminal complaint says a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation in November identified McCroskey's computer as a possible source of two child pornography images on the internet. The complaint says law enforcement found several images of child pornography on the 50-year-old's computer Wednesday after searching his Springfield home.

McCroskey's defense attorney, Dee Wampler, didn't immediately return a phone message Friday from the Associated Press.

Logan-Rogersville district officials say McCroskey has worked at the district since 2004.

