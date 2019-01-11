Illinoisans to receive February food stamps during shutdown

CHICAGO (AP) - The state of Illinois says federal food assistance money will be provided through the end of February during the government shutdown.

The Illinois Department of Human Services said Friday that February SNAP benefits will be issued to Illinois customers about a week and a half earlier than usual. The state agency says the benefits, also known as food stamps, will come on or before Jan. 20. Benefits typically arrived in the first few days of the month. State officials say the lack of federal appropriations won't affect January and February SNAP benefits.

State officials say agency staff will make changes so customers don't see a disruption in benefits. SNAP customers will receive the normal amount of monthly benefits.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture administers the program through the Illinois human services agency.

