Bevin says he can work with new Ohio governor to fix bridge

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin says he can work with Ohio's incoming governor on a solution to fix a 57-year-old bridge the federal government has labeled obsolete.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Bevin told news outlets Thursday that he's confident he and Gov.-elect Mike DeWine can find a plan for the Brent Spence Bridge. Bevin says a solution will likely involve tolls.

He says the federal government won't pay for more than one-third of the $2.5 billion project.

The bridge over the Ohio River between Covington, Kentucky, and Cincinnati has been the region's top transportation issue for decades. It carries more than double the vehicle traffic it was designed for.

The newspaper reports Bevin's comments made it seem that he and Gov. John Kasich didn't have much of a working relationship.

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.