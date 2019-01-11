Illinois governor-elect makes more Cabinet appointments - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois governor-elect makes more Cabinet appointments

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker filled more Cabinet positions ahead of his inauguration, and his choices include several women and show a bipartisan approach.

The State Journal-Register reports that Democrat J.B. Pritzker announced his picks Thursday to lead multiple state agencies, including the Department of Healthcare and Family Services, Department of Central Management Services and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.

Pritzker also showed a bipartisan approach by asking two of Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner's agency directors to stay in their jobs. Heidi Mueller will remain the director of the Department of Juvenile Justice, and Matt Perez will stay the state Fire Marshal.

The governor-elect also filled three roles in his executive office: deputy chief of staff for communications, press secretary and deputy chief of staff for legislative affairs.

