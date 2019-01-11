Record 57.6 million visitors came to Chicago in 2018 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Record 57.6 million visitors came to Chicago in 2018

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago set a new tourism record last year, attracting more than 57.6 million visitors during 2018.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced the new numbers Friday morning, saying the increased number of visitors has meant more jobs and economic opportunities for the city. Chicago tourism-related employment was estimated at more than 150,000 jobs last year, up 1.2 percent.

The numbers come from Choose Chicago , the city's destination marketing organization. The data show Chicago saw a 4.4 percent increase in domestic visitors last year and a 2.9 percent increase in overseas visitors. Officials also announced that 59 additional conventions have committed to meet in Chicago in future years.

