Up to 9 inches of snow forecast as storm approaches Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Most of Illinois is under winter storm warnings and advisories with up to 9 inches of snow forecast for southwestern parts of the state.

The National Weather Service says snow is to begin about 3 p.m. in southwestern Illinois and spread northeast throughout the evening, reaching the Chicago area by Saturday morning. Snow totals are to taper to the northeast with parts of southwestern Illinois forecast to receive up to 9 inches and the Chicago area expected to get between 1 and 4 inches. Much of central Illinois was forecast to receive 6 to 8 inches.

The weather service issued a winter storm warning for areas of central and southern Illinois including Springfield, Champaign and Carbondale. A winter weather advisory was in effect for Bloomington, Peoria and areas north.

