Ex-tax preparer admits to filing nearly 100 false returns

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A onetime St. Louis County tax preparer who admitted to filing nearly 100 false returns has pleaded guilty to a federal charge.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Rennell Mace entered the plea Wednesday. It says he filed returns with false wage amounts to claim earned income tax credits for clients or false educational expenses to receive tax credits. Mace now lives in the Atlanta area.

The agreement says Mace and others involved in the scheme were paid $342,741 from 2009 through 2014. Under recommended federal sentencing guidelines, he could face 18-24 years in prison.

