'Got You Covered' Diaper Ministry helping families in need

CARTERVILLE, Ill -- All new parents know how important diapers are when raising an infant. However, it's something many of us take for granted.



That's where a local group of volunteers has stepped in. The "Got You Covered" Diaper Ministry provides diapers, wipes and other necessities to families who can't afford the items. Carterville First United Methodist Church serves as the home base. But people in need around the region are benefiting.

To make a donation or request diapers, call (618) 985-4511 or (618) 922-6355.