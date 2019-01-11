Regulators: Dakota Access company complied with settlement

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota regulators have concluded that the developer of the Dakota Access oil pipeline has complied with a settlement of allegations it violated state rules during construction.

Energy Transfer Partners was accused of removing too many trees and improperly handling a pipeline route change. To avoid fines, it was directed to plant tens of thousands of new trees and to develop an industry handbook and conduct training on properly handling route adjustments.

North Dakota's Public Service Commission late last year asked for more proof from the company that it had complied. ETP filed numerous documents including a letter in which attorney Lawrence Bender said he was "disappointed" that compliance had been questioned.

Commissioner Julie Fedorchak says regulators went through the documents this week and concluded the company is in compliance.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.