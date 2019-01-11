Kentucky offers new elk hunting permit option

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is offering to a new, either-sex bow-hunting permit for this year's elk season.

State officials say the new permit gives archery and crossbow hunters a choice in whether to take a male or female elk.

Gabe Jenkins, the state's elk program coordinator, says the new option should increase the success rate for those hunters.

Kentucky will still offer quota elk hunt permits that include gun hunts for a bull or a cow, and a youth permit. The cost is $10 to apply for each permit. While hunters may apply for multiple permits, they may be drawn for only one.

For 2019, Kentucky will offer 594 elk permits through its quota drawing. The deadline to apply is April 30.

