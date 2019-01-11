Job Squad: January 11, 2019 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Job Squad: January 11, 2019

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- Looking for a new job in the new year? We can help.

General Dynamics- Ordnance and Tactical Systems is hiring experienced candidates for inventory clerk, contract administration, and senior engineer. You can learn more about the openings and apply here

Hamilton Memorial Hospital in McLeansboro is hiring a part time occupational therapist. The schedule is about 24 hours a week. Candidates must be a graduate of an accredited OT school and licensed in Illinois. Apply here

Helia Healthcare of Benton is hiring several certified nursing assistants right now. Help is needed for all shifts. Competitive wages are offered and there are differentials for second, third and weekend shifts. Apply here or call 618-439-3500 ask for Tammy Williams or Jessica Woolsey.

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
