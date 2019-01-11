Oregon man donates $1M to benefit Kentucky horse competition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Foundation says an Oregon man has donated $1 million to create an endowment that benefits the Kentucky State Fair World Championship Horse Show.

Tourism Secretary Don Parkinson says William Blacklaw donated the gift in memory of his wife. A Thursday agency statement says that the gift will be used to establish the Barbara Blacklaw Memorial Fund, which will provide additional prize money for ribbon winners of the Five-Gaited World's Grand Championship competition.

The Blacklaws shared a love for American Saddlebreds and established Singing Hills Stables in 1968 to breed and train the horses. The venue has locations in Oregon and in Shelbyville, Kentucky.

Parkinson said Blacklaw hopes the gift will promote excitement and enthusiasm for the American Saddlebred and the Grand Championship event.

