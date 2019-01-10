Du Quoin house a total loss following fire - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Du Quoin house a total loss following fire

Posted: Updated:

DU QUOIN, Ill. -- Firefighters from several agencies including Du Quoin, Christopher, and Dowell battled a house fire on South Mulberry Street after 6:30 p.m.

Flames destroyed the vacant home. Nobody was hurt, the house is described as a total loss.
 

