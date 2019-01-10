Search for man reported missing at Johnston City campground continues

JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. -- Shawn Murphy was last seen on December 12 at Arrowhead Lake Campground in Johnston City. Johnston City Police Chief, William Stark, says Murphy lives at the campsite with a roommate, who was the last person to see him that morning.

Stark says the roommate reported Murphy missing to the department on December 17 and police officers have used various methods to search for the 42 year old including sonar of the lake and K-9 dogs for the surrounding woods.

"We've had several people out there walking the trails," Stark explains. "We've had an aerial drone up several times looking."

Stark says the investigation is still new, so nothing is being ruled out, including foul play, "We are just taking everything case by case and follow the evidence where it goes," he says.

Connie Gentemann, Murphy's sister, lives 2.5 hours away in Ballwin, Missouri. She's put together the Find Shawn Murphy Facebook page, has been handing out flyers and has searched the campsite.

Gentemann says the roommate told her that when he returned home on December 12, the camper's door was open, items inside were misplaced and Murphy's cellphone was left behind.

Due to the circumstances surrounding her brother's disappearance, and the time that has passed, Gentemann says she is losing hope, "I'm just scared that you know. It's not going to be a good situation turning out."

She's holding a search party on January 12 at 10 a.m. at the campgrounds. Nearly 35 people are expected to join, but Gentemann's goal is that more will see this story and join.

"If they had a missing family member, just keep in mind this time of year and how cold it is out," Gentemann explains. "We're just wanting to find him, if they could just please. If they can help, it would be greatly appreciated."

The Johnston City Police Department will also be present during the search. You can find more information on the Find Shawn Murphy Facebook page here.