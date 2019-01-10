Full-scale emergency drill planned for Saturday

MT. VERNON, Ill. -- If you're driving through Mt. Vernon Saturday and notice emergency vehicles throughout the area, do not be alarmed.

The Division 47 Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) will conduct a full-scale drill operation from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in Mt. Vernon. The hypothetical emergency will simulate a terrorist activity at the Rend Lake Water Conservancy District that leaves the city without a water source. The participating departments must then find a way to battle a large fire with an outside water source.

"They should not be alarmed. It is an exercise," said Division President Bryan Jennings. "There have been releases put out and the roads will be marked that day for the exercise. We do exercises a lot but one of this size is something that is rare."

Locals are asked to stay away from the drill areas, including the old K-Mart parking lot and Veteran's Park pond and L&N Reservoir.

More than 20 emergency departments from Jefferson, Marion, Washington and Wayne Counties are participating.

Emergency personnel have nicknamed Saturday's drill "Operation Water Buffalo".