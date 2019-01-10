More than three-quarters of Americans live paycheck-to-paycheck

WSIL -- The partial government shutdown will become the longest in U.S. history unless the government reopens this weekend.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- The City of Mt. Vernon will distribute more than $213,000 over five years to the historic Granada Theatre.
WSIL -- A new study analyzing users' Facebook posts during the 2016 election season identified the age group sharing many of those fake stories is people over 65.
JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. -- Shawn Murphy was last seen on December 12 at Arrowhead Lake Campground. William Stark, the city's police chief, says he lives at the campsite with a roommate, who was the last person to see him alive that morning.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. -- The expected wintry weather has prompted the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) to begin its routine procedures when snow is expected.
WSIL -- A new law punishes dog owners who fail to keep their pets from attacking others.
HARRISBURG, Ill. -- In late December, Gov. Bruce Rauner commuted the sentences of six men, charged with battery against guards at the Illinois Youth Center in Harrisburg.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- With snow accumulation predicted in the next 24 hours, the city of Murphysboro is reminding residents not to park their vehicles on snow routes.
WSIL -- Two sheriff's departments are asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.
SALINE COUNTY, Ill. -- The Saline County Board appointed a new county clerk Wednesday night to finish the term of Roger Craig.
