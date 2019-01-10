More than three-quarters of Americans live paycheck-to-paycheck

WSIL -- The partial government shutdown will become the longest in U.S. history unless the government reopens this weekend. Friday, January 11, it will enter its 21st day, tying the current longest shutdown on record from 1995. Also on Friday, thousands of federal workers will miss a paycheck.

President Trump said last week the partial government shutdown will continue for months or even years until he receives the requested $5 billion in funding for a border wall.

A report, by New Career Builder found 78 percent of U.S. workers live paycheck to paycheck. The same report also found that more than 1 in 4 workers do not set aside any savings each month, and nearly 3 in 4 workers say they are in debt today, with more than half of people believing they will always be in debt.

Watt Graves, is currently a student at Shawnee Community College and hoping to transfer to Southern Illinois University. Graves says he makes sure to keep a savings for college. Graves works multiple jobs, "My big goal is to be able to pay for my first year completely outright," said Graves.

Others like Dakota Walker, lives paycheck-to-paycheck, and tries to save money but says his expenses gets in the way.

"I save what I can out of that the rest of that goes to my expenses," said Walker.

Walker believes not having cash on hand can help him save money. "I guess put it in the bank. If it's the bank you got to go get it's not going to be right there in your hands," said Walker.

Financial experts tell Forbes, the best advice is to track your expenses. They say, if you can measure it, you can improve it.