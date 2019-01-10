Prosecutor to file charges for crimes against guards at Harrisburg youth center

HARRISBURG, Ill. -- In late December, Gov. Bruce Rauner commuted the sentences of six men, charged with battery against guards at the Illinois Youth Center in Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, Ill. -- In late December, Gov. Bruce Rauner commuted the sentences of six men, charged with battery against guards at the Illinois Youth Center in Harrisburg.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- With snow accumulation predicted in the next 24 hours, the city of Murphysboro is reminding residents not to park their vehicles on snow routes.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- With snow accumulation predicted in the next 24 hours, the city of Murphysboro is reminding residents not to park their vehicles on snow routes.
WSIL -- Two sheriff's departments are asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.
WSIL -- Two sheriff's departments are asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.
SALINE COUNTY, Ill. -- The Saline County Board appointed a new county clerk Wednesday night to finish the term of Roger Craig.
SALINE COUNTY, Ill. -- The Saline County Board appointed a new county clerk Wednesday night to finish the term of Roger Craig.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Within the next week, people in Carbondale will have another place to keep warm, but some residents and business owners are upset about the idea of a new warming center in their neighborhood.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Within the next week, people in Carbondale will have another place to keep warm, but some residents and business owners are upset about the idea of a new warming center in their neighborhood.
WSIL -- A blast from the past is being re-released for a good cause, and it all started 10 years ago in Illinois.
WSIL -- A blast from the past is being re-released for a good cause, and it all started 10 years ago in Illinois.
WSIL -- Due to the Illinois teacher shortage some local school districts have already starting posting job openings for the 2019-2020 school year.
WSIL -- Due to the Illinois teacher shortage some local school districts have already starting posting job openings for the 2019-2020 school year.
WSIL -- Now that the holidays are over, it's time to start playing with the toys you received.
WSIL -- Now that the holidays are over, it's time to start playing with the toys you received.
CARBONDALE, Ill. --- A man is fighting for his life after he was hit by a vehicle in Carbondale Tuesday night.
CARBONDALE, Ill. --- A man is fighting for his life after he was hit by a vehicle in Carbondale Tuesday night.
WASHINGTON (WSB) -- There's concern the partial federal government shutdown could be putting you at risk of getting sick from your food.
WASHINGTON (WSB) -- There's concern the partial federal government shutdown could be putting you at risk of getting sick from your food.