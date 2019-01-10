Move your car if parked on a snow route - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Move your car if parked on a snow route

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- With snow accumulation predicted in the next 24 hours, the city of Murphysboro is reminding residents not to park their vehicles on snow routs.

The Murphysboro Street Department will begin clearing those routes as soon as the snow begins to fall, and any vehicles parked on a snow route must be moved.

Below is a list of the snow routes in Murphysboro. If you have a car parked on any of these routes, move it as soon as possible.

  1. All of Walnut Street
  2. North 11th Street from Walnut Street to North 14th Street.
  3. North 6th Street from Lucier Street to 2nd Street
  4. State Route 13 from Walnut Street to Industrial Park Road.
  5. Business State Route 13 from Walnut Street to Bridge Street.
  6. 10th Street from Mulberry Street to Hanson Street
  7. 22nd Street from Illinois Ave. to Division Street.
  8. Division Street from 22nd Street to 23rd Street.
  9. 23rd Street from Illinois Ave. to Division Street
  10. Commercial Ave. from 23rd Street to the Water Treatment Plant
  11. Commercial Ave. from 20th Street to 23rd Street
  12. Shoemaker Drive from 20th Street to Bridge Street
  13. Bridge Street from its intersection with Shoemaker Drive to Walnut Street via 8th Street
  14. Illinois Ave. from 6th Street to 22nd Street
  15. Gartside Street from 14th Street to 22nd Street
  16. 20th Street from Illinois Ave. to the southern limits of the city
  17. 16th Street from Walnut Street to Harry Ray Drive
  18. 7th Street from Lucier Street to Walnut Street
     

