Move your car if parked on a snow route

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- With snow accumulation predicted in the next 24 hours, the city of Murphysboro is reminding residents not to park their vehicles on snow routs.

The Murphysboro Street Department will begin clearing those routes as soon as the snow begins to fall, and any vehicles parked on a snow route must be moved.

Below is a list of the snow routes in Murphysboro. If you have a car parked on any of these routes, move it as soon as possible.