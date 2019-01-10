Man who fled Lansing prison recaptured in Missouri - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man who fled Lansing prison recaptured in Missouri

LANSING, Kan. (AP) - A man who escaped from Lansing Correctional Facility on Monday is back in custody.

Corrections department spokesman Brett Peterson said Cal Henry Green III was captured without incident Thursday in Independence, Missouri. Further information about the arrest was not immediately available.

Green, a minimum security inmate, left the prison in a camo-painted state vehicle. The truck was later recovered in Kansas City, Kansas.

Green is a minimum-security inmate currently imprisoned on an aggravated battery charge out of Wyandotte County.

He has a long criminal record in Wyandotte County, including convictions for theft, burglary, fleeing to avoid arrest and forgery.

