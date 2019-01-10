Lawmaker hopes state's action lead to demise of Roe v. Wade - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Lawmaker hopes state's action lead to demise of Roe v. Wade

Posted: Updated:

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A leading Republican senator in Kentucky says he hopes the state's actions to restrict abortion will lead to a U.S. Supreme Court review of the Roe v. Wade ruling.

Kentucky is already embroiled in three abortion-related court cases, and state lawmakers are considering even tougher restrictions. Abortion-rights supporters are warning they'll challenge a bill to ban most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected if it becomes law.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer said Thursday that he's unconcerned by the threat of another lawsuit or the cost of more litigation.

Thayer says he hopes Kentucky's aggressive anti-abortion laws eventually lead the Supreme Court to review the legal standard the high court set in its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which prohibits states from banning abortions before viability.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.