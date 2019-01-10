Lawmaker hopes state's action lead to demise of Roe v. Wade

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A leading Republican senator in Kentucky says he hopes the state's actions to restrict abortion will lead to a U.S. Supreme Court review of the Roe v. Wade ruling.

Kentucky is already embroiled in three abortion-related court cases, and state lawmakers are considering even tougher restrictions. Abortion-rights supporters are warning they'll challenge a bill to ban most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected if it becomes law.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer said Thursday that he's unconcerned by the threat of another lawsuit or the cost of more litigation.

Thayer says he hopes Kentucky's aggressive anti-abortion laws eventually lead the Supreme Court to review the legal standard the high court set in its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which prohibits states from banning abortions before viability.

