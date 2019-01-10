IDOT getting ready for winter weather - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

IDOT getting ready for winter weather

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. -- The expected wintry weather has prompted the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) to begin its routine procedures when snow is expected.

District 9 crews have already started spraying roads with a liquid salt solution.

Officials say they will use dry salt after the snow falls, because the dry salt won't stay in place on dry ground.

IDOT plans to keep an "around-the-clock" presence on state highways and interstates, to keep up with any accumulation. 

IDOT hopes the lighter traffic, typical on most Saturday mornings, will help make it easier for their drivers to clear the roads.

Current plans are to continue pre-treating roads on Friday.

