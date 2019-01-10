Kentucky governor says he will file for re-election

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Facing mounting tension in his own party, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has reiterated he will file for re-election but said he has not decided on a running mate.

The Republican governor said Thursday he's not worried about divisions within the GOP.

Bevin said he's pleased with Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton's job performance and has talked with her at length about their political future. He said no decision has been made on whether they'll run together again.

Republican state Rep. Robert Goforth is challenging Bevin in the spring primary. Congressman James Comer says Bevin has alienated himself from much of his base, adding he will run for governor if Bevin doesn't.

Bevin said he was not worried about the criticism, saying: "In America, you can criticize anybody you want."

