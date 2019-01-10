Bond set for ex-lawmaker charged with posting sexual images

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) - A judge has ordered a former Illinois legislator accused of posting nude photos of an ex-girlfriend to stay off social media.

Former state Rep. Nick Sauer on Thursday was ordered held in lieu of $30,000 bail by Lake County Associate Judge Paul D. Novak. The judge also ordered him to have no contact with the alleged victims

Sauer, who was indicted Wednesday on 12 felony counts of disseminating private sexual images, was handcuffed as he stood in front of Novak during Thursday's hearing.

Sauer did not speak during the hearing. Defense attorneys Daniel Locallo and Steve Landis did not comment as they left the courtroom after the hearing.

The first-term Lake Barrington Republican announced his resignation last year after his ex-girlfriend made the allegations.

Prosecutors say the charges against Sauer stem from an investigation that revealed two victims.

