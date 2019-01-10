Rauner signs bill allowing sale of Hardin County Work Camp - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Rauner signs bill allowing sale of Hardin County Work Camp

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed legislation that gives the Illinois Department of Corrections authority to sell the closed Hardin County Work Camp to Hardin County for $1.

The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan reports that the move will let officials move forward with plans to reopen the Cave in Rock facility as a multi-county jail. Rauner signed the legislation Thursday.

Hardin County Sheriff Jerry Fricker has said the renovated facility would house between 75 and 100 beds and could be a revenue generator for the county. He says the facility could help surrounding counties that don't have their own jails.

The camp once held 200 minimum-security prisoners. It was closed in August 2015 for budgetary reasons. Cave in Rock is 327 miles (526 kilometers) south of Chicago.

