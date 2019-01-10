Documentary puts new attention on R. Kelly sex allegations - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Documentary puts new attention on R. Kelly sex allegations

By RUSSELL CONTRERAS and MICHAEL TARM
Associated Press

The R&B singer R. Kelly has been hounded for years by allegations of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls - accusations he and his attorneys have long denied.

But a new documentary, new protests and an Illinois prosecutor's plea for victims to come forward have sparked hope among some advocates that one of the top-selling recording artists of all time might face criminal charges. Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx says authorities can't do anything to investigate without cooperation.

Some legal experts say it may be difficult to bring charges. Accusers and witnesses would have to speak out, and prosecutors could have a hard time wining a conviction.

Kelly has also faced pressure from protests outside his Chicago studio that demanded investigation of the allegations.

