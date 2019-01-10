Teenager to be tried as adult in Jefferson City shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Teenager to be tried as adult in Jefferson City shooting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A teenager will be tried as an adult in the fatal shooting of one man and the wounding of another in Jefferson City.

Sixteen-year-old Jahuan Whirley was charged Thursday with second-degree murder and six other counts. He is a suspect in the Dec. 12 shooting of 33-year-old Justin Kammerich and the wounding of another man.

KMIZ reports Kammerich was a corrections officer at the state prison in Jefferson City, but it isn't clear whether that was a factor in the shooting.

A probable cause statement says the survivor told police the suspect demanded money, wallet and phones from the two men but shot them before they could hand over their property.

Whirley is jailed without bond. Online court records don't name an attorney for him.

